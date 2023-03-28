India Pharma I U.S. Prescription, Volume Trends - A Few Surprises: Systematix

We expect Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. to face a difficult Q4, given full quarter impact of import alert at its Halol facility; we estimate this impact at $15-20 million. Incrementally, Sun Pharma has also witnessed an unexpected sharp volume decline in gDoxil (down 61% QoQ) and gAmbisome (down 78% QoQ).

We believe the company’s specialty portfolio, which is tracking low-to-mid single-digit QoQ growth, would only partially offset the pressure in generic portfolio.

Owing to compliance issues at its Pithampur facility, Cipla Ltd. is facing pressure in its respiratory portfolio, wherein it has lost market share in key products – Albuterol Sulfate inhaler and gBudesonide inhalation respules.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. should report strong volume growth (ex-Revlimid) in Q4 FY23, as gKuvan and gNexavar continue to expand in strong double digits.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.’s new launch gTrokendi XR, in which it is a sole generic, averaged ~27% market share as of end February 2023; however, it could face competition from Teva in Q1 FY24.

Indoco Remedies Ld. is likely to witness QoQ growth in the U.S., as Brinzolamide market share is inching up to ~25% from ~21% in Q3FY23; moreover, the company’s market share in gCombigan has also picked up in single digit.