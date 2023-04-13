India Pharma - Healthy IPM Growth In March Partly Driven By Seasonality, Low Base: Motilal Oswal

The India Pharma market grew 19% YoY in March 2023 versus 6.7% YoY in February 2023, primarily driven by favorable seasonality and low base effect (2% YoY decline in March 2022).

Anti-infective/respiratory/pain were the major drivers of IPM, growing by 49.8%/48.8%/21.9% YoY in March-23.

The IPM YoY growth for March-23 was adversely impacted by moderate YoY growth of anti-diabetic/derma/vaccines/blood-related segment.

IPM grew 7.9% YoY on a moving annual total basis for the 12 months ending period in March-23.

Prices/new launches witnessed 5.4%/2.3% YoY growth for 12 months ending March-23. Growth in volumes has been flat on a YoY basis.