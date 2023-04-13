India Pharma - Healthy IPM Growth In March Partly Driven By Seasonality, Low Base: Motilal Oswal
JB Chemicals, Alkem Labs, Mankind, Alembic Pharma Outperform In March 2023.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The India Pharma market grew 19% YoY in March 2023 versus 6.7% YoY in February 2023, primarily driven by favorable seasonality and low base effect (2% YoY decline in March 2022).
Anti-infective/respiratory/pain were the major drivers of IPM, growing by 49.8%/48.8%/21.9% YoY in March-23.
The IPM YoY growth for March-23 was adversely impacted by moderate YoY growth of anti-diabetic/derma/vaccines/blood-related segment.
IPM grew 7.9% YoY on a moving annual total basis for the 12 months ending period in March-23.
Prices/new launches witnessed 5.4%/2.3% YoY growth for 12 months ending March-23. Growth in volumes has been flat on a YoY basis.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.