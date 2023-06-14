India Pharma - Decent IPM Growth In May, Partly On Low Base: Motilal Oswal
Indian pharma companies continue to outperform MNCs
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The India pharma market grew 9.6% YoY in May 2023 (versus 11% in April 2023). IPM declined 5.9% YoY in May 2022.
It was the second consecutive month of double-digit growth YoY for IPM, compared to April-22 and May-22 (down 9% and 6% respectively), due to a low base effect.
Among therapies, cardiac/ophthal/neuro/derma were the major drivers of IPM with YoY growth of 12.2%/11.3%/11.2%/10.6% in May-23.
IPM YoY growth was affected by a moderation in respiratory, anti-infective, gynae, and vitamins-minerals-nutrients therapies.
For the 12 months ended in May-23, IPM grew 11.3% YoY.
Prices/volume/new launches witnessed 5.2%/3.5%/2.6 % YoY growth for the 12 months ended in May-23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.