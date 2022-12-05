India NBFCs Sector Check - Digitize Or Die: Anand Rathi
With the third highest unicorn in the world, capital is now shifting from payments to lending tech, insurtech and wealth-tech.
With the third highest unicorn in the world, capital is now shifting from payments to lending tech, insurtech and wealth-tech. Fintech space is likely to become $1 trillion assets under management by FY30.
We believe that the efficient utilisation of the Indian digital superhighway built on combination of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile, flexible regulator and National Payments Corporation of India is driving a realistic increase in total addressable market in the retail and micro, small and medium enterprise credit space . We explain the structural changes in what we call the 3T model.
We believe lower tickets are catalysing financial diversification , with a whole set on self-employed professionals and non-professionals category becoming eligible. Banks/non-banking financial companies willing to experiment in the new-to-bank and underserved category will be able to tap the middle middle class and lower middle class more effectively
On account of easy access to short-term personal loan, buy now pay later, we assume that a 25 year old today will land up taking 15 loans over the his lifetime as against three-four earlier. Banks/NBFCs having customer ownership and have effective pay per clicks strategy will win here.
