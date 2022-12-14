India Mutual Fund Tracker- AUM Scales New Highs & Breaches The Rs 40 Trillion Plus Level In Nov: Motilal Oswal
The Nifty touched a fresh high of 18,816, ending 4.1% higher month-on-month at 18,758 in Nov-22.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The Nifty touched a fresh high of 18,816, ending 4.1% higher month-on-month at 18,758 in Nov-22. The Nifty is up ~7% year-to-date aided by strong foreign institutional investor inflows, a global recovery, and moderation in some commodity prices. FIIs recorded inflows for the second consecutive month at $4.7 billion. Conversely, domestic institutional investors turned sellers at $0.8 billion in Nov-22.
Investors continued to park their money in mutual funds, with inflows/contributions in systematic investment plans reaching new highs of Rs 133.1 billion in Nov-22 (up 2% month-on-month and 20.9% YoY).
Total assets under management of the mutual fund industry scaled new highs to reach Rs 40.4 trillion in Nov-22 (up 2.2% month-on-month), primarily fueled by a month-on-month increase in AUM of equities (Rs 469 billion), liquid (Rs 421 billion), and other exchange traded fund (Rs 189 billion) funds. On the other hand, AUM for income funds declined Rs 261 billion during the month.
Equity AUM for domestic MFs (including ELSS and index funds) increased 2.9% month-on-month to Rs 16.9 trillion in Nov-22. This was because of a rise in market indices (Nifty up 4.1% month-on-month) and an increase in equity scheme sales (up 19.3% month-on-month to Rs 392 billion).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.