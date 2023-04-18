India Metals, Mining Q4 Results Preview - Cost Pressures Set To Ease And Drive Outperformance: Systematix
Near-term underperformance is temporary, in our view.
Systematix Research Report
We expect the narrative to shift from inflation and rate tightening to-
a pause in rate hikes and a decline of the dollar,
continued resurgence in China, which is likely to contribute one third of global growth despite changing demographics, and
intense policy action towards mitigating climate change, which could result in a disproportionate demand surge for key metals such as copper, lithium, cobalt, aluminium, etc., over the long term.
The reopening in China post extensive lockdowns over last three years has positively impacted key commodity prices. Prices of iron ore, coking coal, and alumina, key raw materials for steel and aluminium, jumped 28/23/11% QoQ.
China’s steel production rose by 5.6% YoY during January-February 2023 compared with 2.1% YoY decline in CY22 (Source: World Steel Association). Aluminium production rose at a faster pace at 4.9% during Jan-Feb 2023 versus 4.2% YoY in CY22 (Source: IAI). China’s pole position across metals is unlikely to change in the near term, in our view.
Over the last three months BSE Metal index recorded 5% decline compared with 1% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
