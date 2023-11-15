India Logistics Tracker - Activity Robust In October As Festive Demand Supports: Motilal Oswal

BQPrimeResearch ReportsIndia Logistics Tracker - Activity Robust In October As Festive Demand Supports: Motilal Oswal
Freight rates stay flat month-on-month

15 Nov 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Containers truck at port. (Photo: Bernd Dittrich /Source: Unsplash)

Motilal Oswal Report

Following a period of stable activity in the past two months (August-September 2023), logistics operations experienced a notable surge with the onset of the festive season in October 2023. Daily average e-way bill generations increased ~6% month-on-month. Fleet utilisation stood at 80- 85%. Daily average FASTag toll collections rose ~5% month-on-month.

EXIM container volumes handled by the Indian Railways grew ~17% YoY, with its market share in EXIM containers decreasing to 34.8% as of October 2023 (from 35.5% in October 2022). Overall container volumes handled at ports increased ~19% YoY during the month.

Volumes handled at major ports increased ~13% YoY at 70.5 million metric ton. Almost all types of cargo reported rise in volumes during the month with Iron ore/Fertilizer/container volumes increasing ~93%/28/19% YoY.

Diesel consumption increased ~18% month-on-month to 7.6 million tonnes in October 2023.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Logistics Sector Update.pdf
