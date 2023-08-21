India Logistics Tracker - Activity Remains Muted In July: Motilal Oswal

Domestic logistics activity was stable in July 2023, with daily average e-way bill generations decreasing ~1% month-on-month. Fleet utilisation stood at 80-85% during the month. Daily average FASTag toll collections declined ~7% month-on-month in July-23.

EXIM container volumes handled by the Indian railways increased ~11% YoY, with its market share in EXIM containers increasing to 37% as of July-23 (from 32% in June 2023).

Overall container volumes handled at ports increased ~9% YoY during the month.

Volumes handled at major ports rose 4.4% YoY to 66.2 million metric tonne. Iron ore/fertilizer/container volume grew ~137%/40%/11 YoY, while coal volumes dipped ~19% YoY.

Diesel consumption decreased ~13% month-on-month to 6.9 million tonnes in July-23.