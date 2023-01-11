India Logistics Tracker - Activity Remains Healthy In December: Motilal Oswal

Logistics activity improved in Dec 2022, with daily average e-way bill generations rising ~1% month-on-month. The fleet utilisation level stood at 80-85% during the month. Daily average FASTag toll collections jumped ~3% month-on-month in Dec-22.

Export-import container volumes handled by Indian railways increased ~6% YoY, with the market share of Indian Railways in EXIM containers rising to 36% as of Dec-22 from 33% in Dec-21. Overall, the container volumes handled at ports decreased ~3% YoY.

Volumes handled at major ports rose ~10% YoY to 69.5 metric million tonne. Iron ore/fertilizer/coal/ petroleum, oils and lubricants reported growth of ~35%/11%/39%/5% YoY in Dec-22. Diesel consumption improved to 8.3 million tonnes in Dec-22.