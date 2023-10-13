India Logistics Tracker - Activity Remains Flat In September: Motilal Oswal

After a pickup in August 2023, domestic logistics activity remained relatively stable in September 2023, with daily average e-way bill generations increasing ~2% month-on-month. Fleet utilisation stood at 80-85%. Daily average FASTag toll collections rose ~2% month-on-month.

EXIM container volumes handled by the Indian railways grew ~25% YoY, with its market share in EXIM containers increasing to 37.9% as of Sep-23 (from 34.5% in Sep-22). Overall container volumes handled at ports increased by ~14% YoY during the month.

Volumes handled at major ports remained flat YoY at 61.9 million metric tonne. Iron ore/container volumes grew ~53%/14% YoY, while fertilizer/other cargo volumes fell ~33%/17% YoY.

Diesel consumption decreased ~3% month-on-month to 6.5 million tonnes in Sep-23.