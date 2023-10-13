India Logistics Tracker - Activity Remains Flat In September: Motilal Oswal
Freight rates stay flat month-on-month.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
After a pickup in August 2023, domestic logistics activity remained relatively stable in September 2023, with daily average e-way bill generations increasing ~2% month-on-month. Fleet utilisation stood at 80-85%. Daily average FASTag toll collections rose ~2% month-on-month.
EXIM container volumes handled by the Indian railways grew ~25% YoY, with its market share in EXIM containers increasing to 37.9% as of Sep-23 (from 34.5% in Sep-22). Overall container volumes handled at ports increased by ~14% YoY during the month.
Volumes handled at major ports remained flat YoY at 61.9 million metric tonne. Iron ore/container volumes grew ~53%/14% YoY, while fertilizer/other cargo volumes fell ~33%/17% YoY.
Diesel consumption decreased ~3% month-on-month to 6.5 million tonnes in Sep-23.
Freight rates remain stable month-on-month In Sep-23
Freight rates stayed stable compared to the previous month, mainly due to no major change in retail fuel prices. Fleet operators are witnessing higher costs related to toll charges, truck maintenance and compliance with regulations like good and services tax and e-way bills.
These factors are expected to uphold the stability of freight rates in the foreseeable future.
VRL Logistics Ltd. is our preferred pick in the logistics space due to its well-established network and a diverse customer base.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
JTL Industries Q2 Review - Results Misses Estimates; Phase-Wise Growth Story Intact: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.