India Logistics Tracker - Activity Picks Up In February: Motilal Oswal
Freight rates remain flat month-on-month.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Logistics activity in India picked up in February 2023, with daily average e-way bill generations increasing ~10% month-on-month.
Fleet utilisation stood at 80-85% during the month. Daily average FASTag toll collections increased ~8% month-on-month in Feb-23.
EXIM container volumes handled by the Indian Railways increased ~6% YoY, with its market share in EXIM containers rising to 36% as of Feb-23 (from 34.6% in Feb-22).
Overall, container volumes handled at portsrose ~2% YoY.
Volumes handled at major ports rose ~12% YoY to 65.6 million metric tonne.
Except for fertilizer (down~3% YoY), all other commodities reported YoY growth in Feb-23.
Diesel consumption declined 2.7% month-on-month to seven million tonnes during the month.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
CPI Inflation Cools Marginally in February, Stays Over 6% For Second Straight Month: CareEdge
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.