India Logistics Tracker - Activity Picks Up In February: Motilal Oswal

Logistics activity in India picked up in February 2023, with daily average e-way bill generations increasing ~10% month-on-month.

Fleet utilisation stood at 80-85% during the month. Daily average FASTag toll collections increased ~8% month-on-month in Feb-23.

EXIM container volumes handled by the Indian Railways increased ~6% YoY, with its market share in EXIM containers rising to 36% as of Feb-23 (from 34.6% in Feb-22).

Overall, container volumes handled at portsrose ~2% YoY.

Volumes handled at major ports rose ~12% YoY to 65.6 million metric tonne.

Except for fertilizer (down~3% YoY), all other commodities reported YoY growth in Feb-23.

Diesel consumption declined 2.7% month-on-month to seven million tonnes during the month.