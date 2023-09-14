India Logistics Tracker - Activity Accelerates In August: Motilal Oswal
Freight rates stay flat month-on-month.
Motilal Oswal Report
After seeing a muted trend in July 2023, domestic logistics activity accelerated in August 2023, with daily average e-way bill generations increasing ~6% month-on-month.
Fleet utilisation stood at 80-85% in Aug-23. Daily average FASTag toll collections rose ~4% month-on-month in Aug-23.
EXIM container volumes handled by the Indian railways grew 20% YoY, with its market share in EXIM containers increasing to 36.7% as of Aug-23 (from 35.6% in Aug-22). Overall container volumes handled at ports increased by ~17% YoY during the month.
Volumes handled at major ports rose 4.3% YoY to 65.3 million metric tonne.
Iron ore/petroleum, oil, and lubricants/container volumes grew ~37%/13%/17% YoY, while coal/other cargo volumes fell ~14%/11% YoY.
Diesel consumption decreased ~3% month-on-month to 6.7 million tonnes in Aug-23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
