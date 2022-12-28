India IT Services- Evolving Macroeconomic Headwinds In U.S., Europe May Moderate Growth Over Medium Term: ICRA

The Indian IT services industry generates ~60% of its revenues from exports to the U.S. and 25% from Europe. Therefore, it remains susceptible to macroeconomic uncertainties and any adverse regulatory changes in its key operating markets of U.S. and Europe.

Our set of leading IT services companies reported steady YoY growth of 20.1% in H1 FY23 in Indian rupee terms. However, the industry remains cautious of the macroeconomic headwinds in key markets of U.S. and Europe, which if intensify, could moderate growth over the medium term.

Growth in the banking, financial services and insurance segment has tapered more than other segments in recent quarters, partially attributable to lower lending activity.

Moreover, if macroeconomic headwinds persist, the mortgage lending segment and the retail segment are expected to witness relatively higher moderation in growth, compared to manufacturing and healthcare segments.