India Insurance - Strong Momentum In Protection; Price Hikes Have Not Affected Health Growth: Motilal Oswal

Over the past couple of quarters, there has been a strong uptick in the demand for retail term insurance and retail health insurance. We conducted channel checks to analyse the factors fueling this surge in demand and to assess its sustainability.

In terms of protection, the demand growth is being driven by innovative products and marketing campaigns centered around 'Zero cost' (return of premium product), simplified underwriting practices, and increased traction from various channels beyond online distribution (higher ticket size of return on premium products). The momentum is here to stay, given the stark under-penetration in terms of the number of people covered by insurance and the prevalence of underinsurance among those who do have insurance.

Retail health demand continues to be healthy and there is an increasing trend of portability from public sector undertaking to standalone health insurers – other than Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. There has been no material impact of price hike implemented by insurance companies, indicating limited price elasticity. Sum assured growth has been in the 10- 15% range at the time of renewal.

Star Health is a complete proxy story on the growing retail health demand and given the company’s initiatives, we envisage the product and distribution mix getting more profitable. This will drive a 47% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25. Combined ratio and return on equity are likely to see meaningful improvement over this period. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a one-year price target of Rs 760.