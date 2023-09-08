India Insurance - Strong Momentum In Protection; Price Hikes Have Not Affected Health Growth: Motilal Oswal
Star Health is a complete proxy story on the growing retail health demand.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Over the past couple of quarters, there has been a strong uptick in the demand for retail term insurance and retail health insurance. We conducted channel checks to analyse the factors fueling this surge in demand and to assess its sustainability.
In terms of protection, the demand growth is being driven by innovative products and marketing campaigns centered around 'Zero cost' (return of premium product), simplified underwriting practices, and increased traction from various channels beyond online distribution (higher ticket size of return on premium products). The momentum is here to stay, given the stark under-penetration in terms of the number of people covered by insurance and the prevalence of underinsurance among those who do have insurance.
Retail health demand continues to be healthy and there is an increasing trend of portability from public sector undertaking to standalone health insurers – other than Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. There has been no material impact of price hike implemented by insurance companies, indicating limited price elasticity. Sum assured growth has been in the 10- 15% range at the time of renewal.
Star Health is a complete proxy story on the growing retail health demand and given the company’s initiatives, we envisage the product and distribution mix getting more profitable. This will drive a 47% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25. Combined ratio and return on equity are likely to see meaningful improvement over this period. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a one-year price target of Rs 760.
Among the private life insurers, our preference remains strongly in favor of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., supported by -
substantial growth potential within the SBI channel,
exceptional cost management, reflected in the best-in-class EOM ratios,
healthy return on embedded value of 20% plus and
reasonable valuation at 1.9 times FY25E price/embedded value. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a one-year price target of Rs 1,570.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.