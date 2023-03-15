India Infrastructure Growth Story: Nirmal Bang

India's road network is the second largest in the world after China. In the next five years, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways intends to construct ~60,000 kilo metres of roads at a rate of ~40 kms per day.

The current trends in road construction and awarding also provide reason for hope about the achievement of such lofty goals. The Bharatmala Pariyojana is still the primary focus area, but additional emphasis is being placed on-

multimodal integration, road safety, increasing the use of Information Technology applications, augmenting existing funding sources and undertaking environmentally friendly initiatives.

Moreover, improved passenger amenities and enhanced efficiency in the logistics sector are significant factors to consider. We also expect pre-election spending (prior to 2024 Lok Sabha polls) to spur the pace of infrastructure development besides resulting in fasttracking of road/highway construction, benefitting companies in the medium to long term.