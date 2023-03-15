India Infrastructure Growth Story: Nirmal Bang
India's road network is the second largest in the world after China.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
India's road network is the second largest in the world after China. In the next five years, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways intends to construct ~60,000 kilo metres of roads at a rate of ~40 kms per day.
The current trends in road construction and awarding also provide reason for hope about the achievement of such lofty goals. The Bharatmala Pariyojana is still the primary focus area, but additional emphasis is being placed on-
multimodal integration,
road safety,
increasing the use of Information Technology applications,
augmenting existing funding sources and
undertaking environmentally friendly initiatives.
Moreover, improved passenger amenities and enhanced efficiency in the logistics sector are significant factors to consider. We also expect pre-election spending (prior to 2024 Lok Sabha polls) to spur the pace of infrastructure development besides resulting in fasttracking of road/highway construction, benefitting companies in the medium to long term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.