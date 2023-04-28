India Hotel Q4 Results Review - Inline Quarter, Promising Outlook: IDBI Capital

Indian Hotels Company Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 results were inline with our estimates on key parameters. After the best ever Q3 FY23 (due a seasonality), Indian Hotels delivered another strong quarter aided by impressive operational metrics.

Further, the positive management commentary on revenue per available room and inventory addition paves the way for sustainable earnings growth as well as margins improvement in future.

We would be watchful on the company’s new initiatives viz Qmin, Ama and its overall contribution to earnings.

Net sales increased by 46% YoY to Rs 16.2 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 5.3 billion, a healthy growth of 66% YoY. Net profit stood at Rs 3.8 billion compared to Rs 0.9 billion in Q4 FY22.