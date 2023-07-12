India EMS Industry- Speedy Adoption, Global Factors Conducive For Robust Growth: Systematix Initiates Coverage

We initiate coverage on India’s electronics manufacturing services industry with a constructive view; Kaynes Technology India Ltd. ('Buy' target price Rs 1,930), Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. ('Buy', target price Rs 560) and Avalon Technologies Ltd. ('Buy', target price 752) are our preferred picks.

India is set to shine in the global EMS space and estimated to post 32% compound annual growth rate at Rs ~6 trillion by FY27, per industry report.

A plethora of new listings in last one year and robust guidance (30-40% revenue CAGR, normalising working capital cycle) by leading EMS companies for the next few years have piqued our interest in this industry.

We build in 23% revenue CAGR over FY23-25E for our coverage of seven companies, led by Kaynes, Syrma and PG Electroplast.

We believe several new listings of interesting EMS players are in the offing that should provide investors with multiple options to choose from to participate in India’s EMS growth story.