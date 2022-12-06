India Economy Watch - Decoding Consumption Trends: Rural Income, Profitability Remain Weak: Motilal Oswal
An analysis of 12 indicators of rural consumption suggests that the sector grew 6.1% YoY in H1 FY23 vs 1.7% YoY in H1 FY22.
Motilal Oswal Report
An analysis of 12 indicators of rural consumption suggests that the sector grew 6.1% YoY in H1 FY23 as compared to 1.7% YoY in H1 FY22. Moreover, rural consumption grew 5.4% YoY in Q2 FY23 as against 7.8%/down 2.7% YoY in Q1 FY23/Q2 FY22.
Besides a favorable base, a strong growth in the fiscal spending supported the rural economy in Q2 FY23.
Urban consumption (using nine indicators) grew a strong 12.7% YoY in H1 FY23, following a 20.4% YoY growth in H1 FY22. It is estimated to have increased by 8.9 % YoY in Q2 FY23 as against a 17.2%/7.8% growth in Q1 FY23/Q2 FY22.
Salary and wages of listed companies grew at double-digits for the first time in about four years. House prices also increased for the first time in five years.
A close look at the farm sector suggests a mixed bag. While rainfall and fiscal spending seem to be favorable, wages of farmers continue to lag. As the southwest monsoon ended in surplus, and given the decent post-monsoon rainfall, both Kharif sowing and the on-going Rabi sowing has been good so far.
