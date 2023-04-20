India Economy Update — Jobs A Worry But Premiumisation Continues: Nirmal Bang
Economic activity indicators moderated at the margin from the previous fortnight, except power production and UPI payments.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Economic activity indicators moderated at the margin from the previous fortnight, except power production and UPI payments. However, most indicators remained above their average run-rate.
Urban unemployment shot up to 9.4% in the first fortnight of April 2023 from 8.4% in the previous fortnight even as rural unemployment declined modestly to 7.3%.
Incremental commentary from companies is also indicating some uptick in rural demand although unseasonal rains and potential adverse effect of El Nino remain a cause for concern.
Bank credit growth moderated to 15% YoY from 15.7% YoY in the previous fortnight. Domestic air traffic moderated from the previous fortnight, but remained above the average run-rate while rail passenger traffic slipped from the previous fortnight and was below the average run-rate.
Rail freight traffic, toll collections and use of credit cards at point of sales and on Ecommerce platforms moderated from the previous fortnight but remained above the average run-rate.
In financial markets, foreign portfolio investments bought Indian equities worth ~$0.9 billion with India VIX moderating substantially while domestic institutional investors sold Indian equities worth ~$0.3 billion in the first fortnight of April 2023.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Real Estate, Infra Q4 Results Preview - Order Inflows Witness Uptick For EPC Companies: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.