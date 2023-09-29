India Economy Update - H2 Borrowing On Target; Fiscal Slippage Risk Remains: Nirmal Bang
Lower net borrowing in H2 FY24 bodes well for liquidity.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
The Government has pegged the gross borrowing for H2 FY24 at Rs 6,550 billion or 42.4% of total borrowing of Rs 15.43 trillion for FY24, marginally higher than 41.7% in H2 FY23. Gross borrowing in H2 FY24 stands at Rs 6,550 billion, up from Rs 5,920 billion in H2 FY23. However, net borrowing in H2 FY24 stands at Rs 3,736 billion, lower than Rs 5,066 billion in H2 FY23.
Lower net market borrowing in H2 FY24 is likely to support liquidity in the coming months, particularly from November onwards. Net market borrowing through T-bills is pegged at Rs (-)0.52 tonne in Q3 FY24 versus. Rs(-) 0.8 tonne in Q3 FY23.
We are pencilling in a fiscal deficit of 6.2% of gross domestic product for FY24 (5.9% budget estimate). The slippage will likely be funded through higher small savings collections or T-bill issuances rather than market borrowings.
We expect domestic yields to remain range-bound in the near term on the back of tight domestic liquidity and pressure on global yields. However, we expect yields to trend towards 7% by the end of FY24, supported by easier liquidity, rate cut expectations (domestically and globally) and impending addition of India in the JP Morgan Ltd. EM, bond index suite.
