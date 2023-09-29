India Economy Update - Growth Momentum Sustains With A Sequential Rebound: Nirmal Bang
Formal jobs under pressure; traffic indicators decline MoM
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Early data for July 2023 suggest that 68.8% indicators were in the positive territory on YoY basis, up from 65.6% in June 2023. Final data indicates that 70.8% indicators were in the positive territory in June 2023.
On a sequential basis, 31.25% indicators were in the positive territory in July 2023, down from 37.5% in June 2023. Final data indicates that 45.8% indicators were in positive territory in June 2023.
Rural recovery remains mixed, although July 2023 did see a dip in rural unemployment, aided by a pick-up in monsoon. The manufacturing sector remains resilient despite some sequential deceleration. In the services sector, formal job creation is under pressure while traffic indicators witnessed a sequential deceleration.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
