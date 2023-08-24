BQPrimeResearch ReportsIndia Economy Update - Festive Sales Start On A Positive Note; Inflation A Dampener: Nirmal Bang
India Economy Update - Festive Sales Start On A Positive Note; Inflation A Dampener: Nirmal Bang

Independence Day sales robust; festive season off to a good start.

24 Aug 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Nirmal Bang Report

Key Points

  • Economic indicators largely held up although traffic indicators were sluggish, with most below their six-month average run-rate. Payment indicators however suggest robust demand.

  • Sales of smartphones, laptops, television sets, refrigerators, daily consumables and fast-moving consumer goods surged 25-30% YoY during the Independence Day sales.

  • All-India cumulative rainfall was 7% below normal as of August 21, 2023, with East and North East India facing a deficit of 20% and South India 14%. As of August 18, Kharif sowing was up by 0.1%YoY, with rice sowing up by 4.3%YoY.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Fortnightly-Macro-Tracker Economy Update.pdf
