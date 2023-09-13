India Economy Update - Cautious On Mass Market Amid Optimism On Festive Sales: Nirmal Bang
Mass market recovery still elusive
Nirmal Bang Reports
Key Points
Economic indicators largely remained in the positive territory. Power consumption was robust and traffic indicators picked up pace. Payment indicators too were strong, although unified payments interface payments slowed even as the use of credit cards at point of sales picked up.
All India cumulative rainfall was 10% below normal as of September 10, 2023, with East and North East India facing a deficit of 19% and South India 10%. As of Sep 8, 2023, Kharif sowing was up by 0.04% YoY, with rice sowing up by 2.7% YoY.
Amid an erratic monsoon and the recent bout of food inflation, recovery in the mass market has been elusive and most companies now expect a three-four month delay.
