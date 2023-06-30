India Economy, Strategy - Markets Sprint On Contrived Goldilocks, But For How Long? Systematix Analysis

Benign sentiment overriding hawkish Central Banks, dwarfing market risk premium:

Markets are increasingly factoring in a hyper goldilocks’ scenario which assumes that high inflation in the U.S. and advanced economies will glide back to normal without triggering a recession.

Consequently, market risk premium has dipped to the lowest first quartile typically associated with an ultra-easy monetary policy. These presumptions have ratcheted up valuations and revived portfolio flows into emerging markets, including India which has underperformed due to rich valuations (year-to-date at 4-5%).

These extrapolative assumptions can run out of fuel as latest data suggests that the overheated conditions in the U.S. and advanced economies have not ebbed and central banks have voiced renewed hawkishness. Upside inflation surprises could be the key monitorable.