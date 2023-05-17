India Economy & Strategy — Key Takeaways From Discussion With Professor Viral Acharya: Systematix

BQPrimeResearch ReportsIndia Economy & Strategy — Key Takeaways From Discussion With Professor Viral Acharya: Systematix
The possibility of a U.S. recession is still alive.

17 May 2023, 4:12 PM IST
(Source: Ridham-Nagralawala Unsplash)

Systematix Research Report

The multidimensional disequilibria: The U.S. recession possibility is still alive. With an ongoing credit crunch, the second-round impact on U.S. banking becomes a monitorable target, more than the Fed actions.

The risk is that a potential banking sector contagion may force easing ahead of the attainment of price stability goals, thereby accentuating inflationary pressures.

Reskilling of labor in the U.S. (and other Western economies) is not easy; will sustain tailwinds for India’s IT sector.

India’s post-pandemic recovery bears out the permanent counterfactual output loss and the disconnect with the markets. Rising monopolies are creating market cap expansion but are inimical to capacity expansion and job creation. Leveraged consumption has an expiry rate.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix India Economy and Strategy _KTA from discussion with Prof Viral Acharya.pdf
