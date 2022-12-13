India Economy - Low Growth, Elevated Inflation Conundrum: Systematix

A situation of deteriorating industrial production amid elevated inflation is not a locus where a country desire to remain for a prolonged period. Despite the inflation print of 5.9%, within the Reserve Bank of India tolerance band and lower than the October print of 6.8%, sticky and elevated core inflation continues to pose a threat.

The manufacturing sector has started to contract amid an elevated consumption expenditure. The leveraged consumption is leaking out to imported goods thereby aggravating the external deficit.

A shift in the consumption patterns, particularly in the urban areas, with the rise in the proportion of services consumption, is reflected in the sticky and elevated core inflation. This is notwithstanding the steep seasonal decline in the prices of veggies.

Factors supporting aggregate demand will likely slacken due to-