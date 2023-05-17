India Economy — Inflation Recedes Enough To Preclude More Tightening: ICICI Securities
Industrial fragility suggests room for rate cuts by Q3 FY24.
ICICI Securities Report
The Wholesale Price Index declined 0.92% YoY in April 2023, providing more evidence that India’s monetary tightening has run its course. Consumer Price Index inflation receded to 4.7% YoY in April 2023, moving nearer the centre of the Reserve Bank of India’s target range of 2-6%.
Food and beverages inflation moderated to 4.22% in April-23, energy inflation to a 25-month low of 5.52% YoY (from 8.9% YoY in March-23), and transport and communication prices were up just 1.1% YoY in April-23.
Core CPI inflation eased to 5.15% YoY in April-23, a three-year low, removing the last remaining cause for concern at the RBI’s monetary policy committee.
Given the sluggishness of industrial growth and the onset of WPI deflation, we expect the MPC to cut the repo rate 25 basis point by October 2023.
Industrial output decelerated sharply to 1.1% YoY growth in March-23, but the previous two months were revised up, so industrial growth in Q4 FY23 was still a decent 4.2% YoY, double the pace in July-December 2022.
Manufacturing grew just 0.5% YoY in March-23, but was up 3.4% YoY in January-March-23 (much stronger than the 1.5% YoY growth in July-Dec-22). Real gross domestic product is likely to strengthen to 6% YoY growth in Q4 FY23, ensuring 7.2% growth in FY23, outpacing the 7% officially estimated growth rate.
