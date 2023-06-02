India Economy And Strategy - Bounce In Q4 GDP Print Camouflages Weak Private Demand: Systematix

The better-than-expected bounce in real gross domestic product print for Q4 FY23 at 6.1% is largely attributable to atypical clustering of government spending.

The contribution of the endogenous private sector, including household and corporates remain weak, depicting a pronounced K-shaped recovery. With global trade moderating, a major contributor to the post Covid recovery, and frail private sector situation the outlook will again hinge on government stimulus.

This will challenge the conservative stance of the Union Budget FY24. With these drivers at play, a sub 5% real GDP for FY24 looks more plausible.