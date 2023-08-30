India Economics - Erratic Monsoon, Food Prices And Rural Demand: CareEdge Analysis

Agriculture and allied sector, which contributes around 18% to the national output and provides livelihood to more than half of India’s population, is heavily dependent on the monsoon. The monsoon has a far-reaching effect on domestic macroeconomic conditions and directly or indirectly impacts domestic inflation, rural income, consumption demand, trade, and agricultural productivity.

The dependency on the monsoon is further underlined by the fact that only about 57% of the farm area is covered by irrigation, with large states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu having coverage below the national average. Since over 75% of India’s annual rainfall occurs between June and September, these four months are crucial for Kharif output and can impact domestic reservoir levels, affecting irrigation-dependent rabi output.