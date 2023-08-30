India Economics - Erratic Monsoon, Food Prices And Rural Demand: CareEdge Analysis
The government's budgeted cuts on subsidies introduced during the pandemic can further weaken rural demand.
CareEdge Research Report
Agriculture and allied sector, which contributes around 18% to the national output and provides livelihood to more than half of India’s population, is heavily dependent on the monsoon. The monsoon has a far-reaching effect on domestic macroeconomic conditions and directly or indirectly impacts domestic inflation, rural income, consumption demand, trade, and agricultural productivity.
The dependency on the monsoon is further underlined by the fact that only about 57% of the farm area is covered by irrigation, with large states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu having coverage below the national average. Since over 75% of India’s annual rainfall occurs between June and September, these four months are crucial for Kharif output and can impact domestic reservoir levels, affecting irrigation-dependent rabi output.
While an uneven monsoon increases the risk to domestic food prices, global developments don’t support domestic inflationary conditions either. The risk to global food prices remains elevated with recent weather-related disruptions in South Asian countries and geopolitical developments. The evolving geopolitical situation warrants close monitoring amid recent reports of Russian warships firing warning shots aimed at cargo heading for ports in the Black Sea coasts.
The collapse of the Black Sea grain deal will adversely affect global wheat, corn and oil edible prices. Further, due to El Nino, there is the expectation of subdued production growth of palm oil in Malaysia and Indonesia and that has resulted in a spike in global edible oil prices. FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rose sequentially in July, marked by a rise in sunflower, palm, soy, and rapeseed oil prices.
Higher global food prices can pass through to domestic consumption baskets as import dependency remains high on some items like edible oil and pulses. India’s import dependency of pulses and edible oil for domestic consumption currently stands at around 55% and 9%, respectively.
Amid these evolving global developments and weather-related vagaries, rural demand remains most vulnerable and can be hit by a dual blow of higher food inflation and lower income. The government’s budgeted cuts on subsidies introduced during the pandemic can further weaken rural demand.
