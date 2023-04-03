India Defence Sector Outlook - Growth Visibility Remains Strong: ICICI Direct
The defence sector looks well placed in terms of increasing domestic procurements by the government for our armed forces.
ICICI Direct Report
The government has signed contracts worth ~Rs 44000 crore in March 2023 with defence public sector undertakings like Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Goa Shipyard Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.
Bharat Electronics is the largest beneficiary among all with contracts of Rs 16244 crore (mainly including electronic warfare systems, radars and other electronic system) followed by Cochin Shipyard (Rs 9805 crore for six next generation missile vessels), Bharat Dynamics (Rs 8160 crore for Akash missile systems) and Goa Shipyard (Rs 4891 crore for seven next generation offshore patrol vessels - next generation offshore patrol vessels) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders (Rs 3500 crore for four NGOPVs).
The government also inked a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for procurement of Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (Long range) and BrahMos Missiles at an approximate cost of over Rs 1,700 crore.
