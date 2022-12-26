India Defence Sector - Fresh Capital Acquisition Proposals, Shot In The Arm For A Few: ICICI Securities

As per media reports (quoting the Defence Ministry), the Defence Acquisition Council has accorded approval for acceptance of necessity for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals worth Rs 843 billion spread across air force, navy, army and coast guard.

At this stage, the details pertaining to category-wise break up, timelines and contract details are not available; however, we believe given the recent skirmish on the North-Eastern border, the execution is likely to be expeditious.

In our view, the primary beneficiaries (among coverage companies) could be Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Solar Industries India Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd. led by focus on missile systems, explosives and next generation offshore patrol vessels.

Besides, companies into radar systems and telemetry such as Bharat Electronics Ltd. are also likely to benefit from capital spending on surveillance systems.