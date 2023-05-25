India Cements Q4 Results Review - Volumes Better Than Our Estimate; Leverage Remains High: Motilal Oswal
India Cements Q4 Results Review - Volumes Better Than Our Estimate; Leverage Remains High: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Plans for efficiency improvement measures
India Cements (ICEM) posted an operating loss of INR445m in 4QFY23 (v/s our estimate of INR634m operating loss) led by higher-than-estimated volumes. Net loss (adjusted for exceptional item) stood at INR1.2b (v/s our estimate of INR1.4b net loss) during the quarter.
ICEM is engaging experts (FLSmidth and Polysius) for refurbishment and replacement of some equipment to reduce heat consumption and improve efficiency at three-to-four plants. An estimated capex of INR6b would be incurred by the management over FY24-25. It identified land parcels (400- 500 acre) to be monetized (estimated value of INR12-13b), which are not used in the cement business. The proceeds will be used for the capex needs.
We maintain our FY24E/FY25E earnings for ICEM. We value the stock at 10x FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s Sep’24E earlier) to arrive at our TP of INR155. Reiterate Sell.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner