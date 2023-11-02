India Cements Q2 Results Review - Efficiency Improvement Plans Still Work In Progress: Yes Securities
In the short-run, India Cements aims to realise Rs 200/tonne of cost savings through supply-chain without any capex outlay.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
The India Cement Ltd.'s performance came as expected with a net loss of Rs 855 million. Revenue declined by 5% YoY as net sales realisation dipped by 9% YoY, however volume growth of +5% YoY supported the free fall.
Total cost/tonne declined by 15% YoY primarily on account of eased power cost/te by 29% YoY. Despite the decline in total cost, it remained at elevated level, which coupled with weak NSR resulted in subdued Ebitda of Rs 19/tonne.
In absolute terms, Ebitda was at Rs 44 million in Q2 FY24 against the loss of Rs 762 million in Q2 FY23 guided by higher volumes and eased cost.
Management guided margin recovery with the easing of fuel cost and optimising supply-chain efforts (Rs 200/tonne through Boston Consulting Group consulting). Considering operating inefficiencies, India Cements finally plans to refurbish/ upgrade all plants and critical equipment which is expected to improve efficiency by cutting operating/variable costs.
However, we believe this plan is under development and will not be realised in near future as it is expected to be funded by land monetisation which will only happen at a favorable price.
In the short-run, India Cements aims to realise Rs 200/tonne of cost savings through supply-chain without any capex outlay.
At current market price the stock trades at 12/11 times enerprise value/Ebitda on FY25/26E.
We rolled forward our estimate to FY26 and arrived at a price target of Rs 195 with a 'Reduce' rating valuing at 10.5 times EV/Ebitda on FY26E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Review - Operating Performance Inline; Volume Below Estimate: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.