India Capex Tracker - Corporate Investments Down For Second Successive Quarter In Q1: Motilal Oswal

For the third consecutive quarter in Q1 FY24, real investments in India grew faster than consumption. After 9.6% growth in FY23, real investments increased by 7.1% YoY in Q1 FY24, compared to 4.9% YoY growth in real consumption (private plus government). However, it is important to note that the (nominal) investments stood at 30.6% of gross domestic product in Q1 FY24, similar to 30.5% of GDP in Q1 FY23 and the average of ~31% in the pre-Covid period.

This regular update is intended to track India’s capex/investment trend and its key drivers. Here are the key highlights: