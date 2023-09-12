India Capex Tracker - Corporate Investments Down For Second Successive Quarter In Q1: Motilal Oswal
Government investments grew significantly.
For the third consecutive quarter in Q1 FY24, real investments in India grew faster than consumption. After 9.6% growth in FY23, real investments increased by 7.1% YoY in Q1 FY24, compared to 4.9% YoY growth in real consumption (private plus government). However, it is important to note that the (nominal) investments stood at 30.6% of gross domestic product in Q1 FY24, similar to 30.5% of GDP in Q1 FY23 and the average of ~31% in the pre-Covid period.
This regular update is intended to track India’s capex/investment trend and its key drivers. Here are the key highlights:
First, government investments (center plus states) grew 54.1% YoY in Q1 FY24 (versus 14.6% growth in FY23). The Center’s investments grew 45% YoY (versus 53.5% YoY in Q1 FY23), while states’ capex increased by 75% YoY in Q1 FY24 (versus a decline of 9.2% YoY in Q1 FY23).
Compared to an average of 2.9% of GDP in the first quarters of the previous decade, investments stood at 5% of GDP in Q1 FY24, primarily led by record-high investments of 3.3% of GDP by the central government.
Accordingly, the government sector accounted for 16.6% of total investments in Q1 FY24, up from 12% in Q1 of the past three years and 10% in the past decade. It also means that private investments (including public sector enterprises) grew only 2.6% YoY in Q1 FY24, marking the slowest growth in 11 quarters.
Third, using data on stamp duty and registration fees collected by states, cement production and steel consumption, our estimates suggest that household investments (primarily including residential real estate) surged 13% YoY in Q1 FY24, following an average growth of 12% YoY in the past four years. If so, the share of household sector was steady at 42% of total investments in the quarter, similar to what it was a decade ago in the early 2010s decade.
Lastly, as a residual, we find that corporate investments (including PSEs) declined for the second consecutive quarter in Q1 FY24. Following a contraction of 0.5% YoY in Q4 FY23, corporate investments likely fell 6.2% YoY in Q1 FY24. The share of corporate sector, thus, fell to 41.2% of total investments, lower than ~50% in the pre-Covid period.
Overall, a strong residential property market holds the potential to boost economic activity, and the government’s focus on infrastructure is commendable. However, weak income growth, high interest rates, fiscal consolidation, and high economic uncertainties create vulnerabilities about the durability of the household investments.
