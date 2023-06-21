India Capex Meter - Almost Firing On All Cylinders: Nirmal Bang's Thematic View

Government remains the key driver of this growth, capacity utilisation sustaining at ~74-75% levels over the past year suggests that private capex may not be far behind. Capacity utilisation ~80% levels would be a key trigger for the private capex recovery.

Nevertheless, over the past year, indicators such as capital goods production and capital goods imports have sustained in the positive territory. Operating profitability of BSE capital goods companies has also sustained in the positive territory.

Moreover, as indicated in our capex pipeline report, private capex announcements in FY23 more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels and are running ahead of the Central and State Governments. Overall, new capex crossed the pre-pandemic peak and stood at ~Rs 12 trillion in Q4 FY23, according to data from CMIE.

Favorable real interest rates for mortgages have supported household capex with steady growth in credit to the housing sector (despite some flattening out recently).

On the flip side, real interest rates for corporates have recently turned slightly adverse, rising above their long-term trend. However, this is unlikely in Q3 FY23. to be a major deterrent in the near term as the initial leg of private capex recovery is unlikely to be bank funded.

A study of investment proposals, particularly for 2023 (data for January 2023) implies a broad-based capex recovery. While the top sector in terms of investment proposals (by value) was metals, it was followed by a slew of sectors such as sugar, textiles, drugs and pharmaceuticals, chemicals and fermentation-based pharmaceuticals. Even sectors such as leather are seeing some resurgence, aided by China plus one.

Manufacturing capex is now substantially above the pre-pandemic level, led by sectors such as chemicals, metals, machinery and miscellaneous manufacturing. Capex in food products however remains below the pre-pandemic level.