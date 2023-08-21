India Banking - Strategic Asset Liability Management, Other Factors To Protect BoB’s Margin: Yes Securities
No largecap bank has positioned its deposits book for a turn in the rate cycle in the manner in which BoB has.
Yes Securities Report
We took a closer look at the asset-liability management and other aspects of all our coverage banks and drew the following key conclusions-
No large cap bank has positioned its deposits book for a turn in the rate cycle in the manner in which Bank of Baroda has,
the rise in share of short-term deposits for BoB has not been accompanied by a similar decline in share of retail liquidity coverage ratio deposits,
While share of retail deposits is healthy for BoB, it has not been garnered on the back of elevated card rates,
In terms of asset re-pricing, there is still more to look forward to since BoB has the very highest share of non-external benchmark based lending rate loans in our coverage,
BoB is quite well-placed on the loan-to-deposit ratio front as well and its ratio is one of the lowest in our coverage,
We believe that loan mix change will be increasingly important for BoB.
