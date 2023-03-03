India Automobiles – Back From The Brink: Motilal Oswal

The NSE Auto Index has underperformed the Nifty over the last five years by a compound annual growth rate of 700 basis points (NSE Auto Index up 3% CAGR versus 10% CAGR of Nifty). The profits of auto companies in Nifty have declined from Rs 280 billion in FY18 to Rs 250 billion in FY23E versus the 13% CAGR in Nifty’s earnings over similar period.

The auto sector’s weight in the Nifty had consistently declined from 10.6% in FY18 to 5% in FY22 and has now inched up to 5.6%. The auto sector has seen a storm of headwinds over the last four-five years, which resulted in a higher cost of ownership, lower affordability and restrictions in vehicle supplies (due to chip shortages).

Thus, domestic volumes declined for two-wheeler (down 14% CAGR over FY19-22), three-wheeler (down 28%), passenger vehicles (down 3%) and commercial vehicles (down 11%).

Most of the headwinds are now receding, aided by:

the absorption of cost inflation at the customer level, the realisation of pent-up demand, and improvements in the supply chain.

This was evident in better consumer sentiment and volume recovery in nine months-FY23 for all the segments viz two-wheelers/three-wheelers (up 13%), passenger vehicles (up 31%), commercial vehicles (up 40%) and tractors (up 14%).

We expect growth in all segments over FY23-25, with a ~10% CAGR in two-wheelers, 12.5% CAGR in PVs, 13% CAGR in CVs and 7% CAGR in tractors.