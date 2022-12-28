India Airports - Smooth Runway Post Pandemic: CareEdge Analysis

We expect air passenger traffic to reach 93% of pre-pandemic levels in FY23 and surpass the pre-Covid level in FY24 with 1.12 times of pre-Covid air passenger traffic on account of full recovery in international traffic.

The recurrence of Covid-19 and its impact on air travel shall be key monitorable. Over FY23-FY25, we expect the air traffic growth rate to be at 2.25 times that of the gross domestic product growth rate, primarily due to the low base in FY22.

Key growth drivers include improved economic output, declining fare gap between rail and air and full resumption of international travel in the short term while India’s favorable demographic profile with a rising working population and widening middle class hold good for long-term prospects.

Timely receipt of tariff orders for the upcoming control period renders strong revenue visibility and aids in recouping the loss in aero revenues.