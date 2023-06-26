Impact Of Generative AI On IT Services - Still In Infancy Stage: ICICI Securities

We hosted the management of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. to discuss the impact of generative artificial intelligence on IT services industry. Key takeaways:

Happiest Minds had started exploring generative AI three-four years back as a part of its annual strategy process along with other new technologies. Post the release of ChatGPT, there has been a lot of interest among clients to leverage Gen AI. However, enterprise scale use cases are still in infancy stage, as per Happiest Minds.