IMD Forecasts Normal Monsoon; El Nino May Develop Mid-Season: Nirmal Bang
Skymet believes that El Nino, IOD are likely to be 'out of phase' and may lead to extreme variability in rainfall distribution.
Nirmal Bang Report
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is likely to be 96% (up/down 5%) of the Long Period Average i.e. normal with a 35% probability.
Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet expects the upcoming monsoon to be 'below normal' to the tune of 94% of LPA. Skymet has assigned 40% chance of ‘below normal’ rainfall (90% to 95% of LPA) and 20% chance of a ‘normal’ monsoon (96-104% of LPA).
The IMD notes that La Nina conditions have changed to ‘neutral’ conditions over the equatorial Pacific region. This has also been reinforced by data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.
Climate model forecasts by IMD and A indicate that El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the course of the monsoon season.
Nevertheless, at present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are prevalent over the Indian Ocean while positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the southwest monsoon season.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.