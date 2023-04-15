IMD Forecasts Normal Monsoon; El Nino May Develop Mid-Season: Nirmal Bang

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is likely to be 96% (up/down 5%) of the Long Period Average i.e. normal with a 35% probability.

Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet expects the upcoming monsoon to be 'below normal' to the tune of 94% of LPA. Skymet has assigned 40% chance of ‘below normal’ rainfall (90% to 95% of LPA) and 20% chance of a ‘normal’ monsoon (96-104% of LPA).

The IMD notes that La Nina conditions have changed to ‘neutral’ conditions over the equatorial Pacific region. This has also been reinforced by data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

Climate model forecasts by IMD and A indicate that El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the course of the monsoon season.

Nevertheless, at present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are prevalent over the Indian Ocean while positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the southwest monsoon season.