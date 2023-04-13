IIP - India's Industrial Production Inches Up To 5.6% In February Supported By Favorable Base: CareEdge

Index of industrial production growth improved further to 5.6% in February from 5.5% in January supported by a favorable base effect.

Positive contributions to growth came from manufacturing (4.1%, mining (0.6%) and electricity (0.7%). Core sector growth had moderated to 6.0% in February compared with 8.9% in the previous month.

Delving deeper into the manufacturing sector showed that 12 out of 23 categories recorded a YoY growth in output. Output of sectors like pharma, electrical equipment, beverages, and printing and media recorded double-digit expansion.

The output of some export-intensive sectors like textile, apparel and leather products continue to bear the brunt of the global deceleration of demand. Mining and electricity continued to register expansion in the output.