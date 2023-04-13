IIP - India's Industrial Production Inches Up To 5.6% In February Supported By Favorable Base: CareEdge
Core sector growth had moderated to 6.0% in February compared with 8.9% in the previous month.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
Index of industrial production growth improved further to 5.6% in February from 5.5% in January supported by a favorable base effect.
Positive contributions to growth came from manufacturing (4.1%, mining (0.6%) and electricity (0.7%). Core sector growth had moderated to 6.0% in February compared with 8.9% in the previous month.
Delving deeper into the manufacturing sector showed that 12 out of 23 categories recorded a YoY growth in output. Output of sectors like pharma, electrical equipment, beverages, and printing and media recorded double-digit expansion.
The output of some export-intensive sectors like textile, apparel and leather products continue to bear the brunt of the global deceleration of demand. Mining and electricity continued to register expansion in the output.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.