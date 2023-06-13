IIP - India's Industrial Output Rebounds With A 4.2% Growth In April: CareEdge
CareEdge Research Report
India’s industrial production recorded a growth of 4.2% in April rebounding from a growth of 1.8% in the previous month. The Index of Industrial Production growth during the month has come much better than our estimate of around 1% growth. Encouraging performance in the mining and manufacturing sectors aided this performance, while weakness in the electricity output weighed.
The manufacturing sector output grew by 4.9% in April, rebounding from a five-month low of 1.2% in the previous month. Within the manufacturing sector, 12 out of 23 categories recorded growth in output on a YoY basis.
Despite the encouraging performance of the manufacturing sector, the export-intensive sectors such as textiles (-6.3% growth), wearing apparel (-29.1%), and leather and related products (-6.5%) remained pressured amid external demand weakness.
Electricity output continued to contract for the second straight month with a de-growth of 1.1% in April as against a de-growth of 1.6% in the previous month.
Within the use-based classification, the output of consumer durable goods fell by 3.5% in April, staying in the contraction zone for the fifth month in a row.
On the contrary, the output of consumer non-durables recorded an upbeat growth of 10.7%, rebounding from a 2.7% contraction in the previous month. However, we will have to wait and see if this momentum is sustained. The output of capital and infrastructure-related goods grew by a healthy 6.2% and 12.8% respectively.
