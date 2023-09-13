IIP - India's Industrial Output Accelerates To A Five-Month High In July: CareEdge

India’s industrial production rebounded to 5.7% in July from a three-month low of 3.8% in June. This is better than our projection of 5.3% growth during the month.

While growth in the mining and electricity sectors continued to be supportive, an improvement in the manufacturing output supported the acceleration in industrial output.

The consumer goods segment exhibited a mixed picture with consumer durables output continuing to contract while non-durables output staged an encouraging rebound.

The manufacturing sector output grew by 4.6% in July, rebounding from a three-month low of 3.1% in the previous month. Year-on-year growth was witnessed in 14 out of the 23 categories within manufacturing.

Among the major categories, output of basic metals (constituting a weight of 12.8% in overall IIP) grew by 12.8% in July compared to 15% growth in June.

Output of chemicals and chemical products (7.9% weight in IIP) fell sharply by 7.4% in July, contracting for the third consecutive month. Weakness in external demand continued to hurt the performance of export-intensive categories such as wearing apparel (-22.5% growth), and leather and related products (-4% growth).

Mining and electricity output recorded an upbeat performance in July, logging a growth of 10.7% and 8%, respectively.