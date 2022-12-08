IIFL Securities - Consolidating Online Retail Trading Business: ICICI Direct
The boards of IIFL Securities, 5Paisa Capital have approved transfer of former’s online retail trading business to 5Paisa Capital
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
The boards of IIFL Securities Ltd, and 5Paisa Capital Ltd. have approved transfer of the former’s online retail trading business to 5Paisa Capital subject to statutory approvals.
The reorganisation between the two IIFL group entities aims to consolidate online retail trading businesses under one single entity.
Business reorganisation has been undertaken to mitigate overlap and, thus, focus on scalability, profitability and efficient utilisation of capital.
Accordingly, ~15 lakh low ticket size customers which contributes ~5% of average daily turnover (low ticket size defined as customer with asset base of up to Rs 10 lakh) will be shifted from IIFL Securities to 5Paisa Capital.
IIFL Sec henceforth will focus on larger tick size customer with asset base of above Rs 1 crore. Next leg of expansion plan includes targeting customer asset base of Rs 10 lakh‐1 crore.
Following the transfer, IIFL Securities shareholders will receive one share of Rs 10 paid up of 5Paisa Capital for every 50 shares of Rs 2 paid up of IIFL Securities held by them as on the record date.
Currently, IIFL Securities operates in four business segments i.e. online retail trading, private client group, institutional equities and investment banking and franchisee.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.