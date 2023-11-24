IIFL Finance - Strong Execution In Core Products To Sustain: Motilal Oswal

We attended IIFL Finance Ltd.’s Analyst Day, where its management highlighted how it has strengthened its customer acquisition capabilities by expanding its phygital footprint through partnerships with banks (for co-lending) and fintechs (for lead generation).

IIFL has one of the most extensive branch network (~4,600 branches as of September 2023) among its peers. The company has a balance sheet, which is strong (high CRAR) and capital light (due to higher proportion of off-book including assignments and co-lending).

IIFL is dominant in the co-lending space through its partnerships with Banks for ‘sourcing and servicing’ retail and priority loans. Assets under management growth in its core product segments has been healthy (~23% CAGR over FY19-FY23) supported by digital processes and small- ticket granular loans.

The total addressable opportunity is huge in its core products of home loans, gold loans, micro finance institution, loan against property and digital business loans. This, along with expectations of sustained economic growth and improvement in credit penetration in the middle of the pyramid customer segment, firmly positions IIFL to deliver a healthy return on asset and return on equity over the medium term.