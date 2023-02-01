IIFL Finance Q3 Results Review - Margin Expansion, Strong Balance Sheet Growth Drive Performance: Systematix
IIFL reported strong results on expected lines, aided by strong disbursement growth, healthy expansion in net interest margins.
Systematix Research Report
IIFL Finance Ltd. reported strong performance (on expected lines) aided by strong growth in assets under management (25% YoY) and 30 basis points QoQ expansion in net interest margins.
Though the pace of growth moderated in home loan/gold loan/ business loan segments, the same was compensated by a stronger 17% QoQ growth in microfinance portfolio.
Asset quality continue to improve, with gross/ net stage III at 2.1%/ 1.1% (versus 2.4%/ 1.2% in Q2) and credit cost being stable at 1.7%.
We estimate strong 25% compound annual growth rate in IIFL’s AUM to deliver 29% CAGR in earnings over FY22‐25E.
An asset-light model, coupled with operating leverage should enable IIFL’s return on asset/return on equity to improve to ~4%/ 21% by FY25E from 2.7%/ 20% in FY22, respectively.
