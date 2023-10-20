IIFL Finance Q2 Review - Core Products Growth Momentum Sustains With Healthy Profitability: ICICI Securities
Diversified AUM and strong disbursements in H1 FY24 to ensure high growth sustainability.
ICICI Securities Report
IIFL Finance Ltd.’s healthy Q2 FY24 financial performance is a reflection of the successful execution of its retail-focused strategy – assets under management grew by 7% QoQ/32% YoY driven by core products (gold, mortgage, micro finance and digital loans); growth in non-core products (commercial real estate and capital market financing) remained subdued.
IIFL Finance's controlled asset quality, maintained traction in assigned and co-lending volumes; in conjunction, strong growth in higher-yielding products, such as MFI and digital loans (more than 22% yields), led to 11% QoQ growth in profit after tax (post-non-controlling interest) to Rs 4.7 billon during Q2 FY24. This resulted in steady ~4% return on asset and 20% return on equity in Q2 FY24.
Notably, calculated spread improved by 50 bps QoQ to 8% during Q2 FY24 from 7.5% in Q1 FY24. Diversified assets under management, steady investment towards franchise build-up (more than 4,500 physical branches) and access to funds at competitive rates would help sustain growth momentum going forward.
Maintain 'Buy'.
