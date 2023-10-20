IIFL Finance Q2 Results Review - Robust All-Round Performance; Outlook Remains Steady: Systematix
An asset-light model, coupled with operating leverage should enable IIFL’s RoA/RoE to improve in FY23.
Systematix Research Report
IIFL Finance Ltd. reported strong performance in Q2 FY24 aided by strong growth in assets under management (32% YoY; 7.2% QoQ) and higher spreads at 8.0% (+50 bps QoQ).
The portfolio growth remains strong across core product segments viz. microfinance (+68% YoY), gold (+33% YoY), business loan (35% YoY) and home loan (+22% YoY).
Asset quality remain stable, with gross/ net stage-III at 1.8%/ 1.0% and credit cost (On average assets under management) being stable at 1.4%.
We estimate a strong 25% compound annual growth rate in IIFL’s AUM to deliver 28% CAGR in earnings over FY23‐25E.
An asset-light model, coupled with operating leverage should enable IIFL’s return on asset/return on equity to improve to ~3.8%/ 22% by FY25E from 3.3%/ 19.3% in FY23, respectively.
We value IIFL at 2.25 times FY25E book value to arrive at our target price of Rs 775 (unchanged).
