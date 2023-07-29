IIFL Finance Q1 Results Review - Growth Momentum Continues; Margins Maintained: Systematix

IIFL Finance Ltd.'s reported strong performance aided by strong growth in assets under management (29% YoY; 5.5% QoQ) and stable spreads at 7.5% (+4 basis points QoQ).

The portfolio growth remain strong across core product segments viz. microfinance (+64% YoY), Gold (+29% YoY), business loan (27% YoY) and home (+23% YoY).

Asset quality remain stable, with gross/ net stage-III at 1.8%/ 1.1% and credit cost ( on average assets under management) being stable at 1.4%.

We estimate a strong 25% compound annual growth rate in IIFL Finance’s AUM to deliver 28% CAGR in earnings over FY23‐25E.

An asset-light model, coupled with operating leverage should enable IIFL’s return on asset/return on equity to improve to ~3.8%/ 22% by FY25E from 3.3%/ 19.3% in FY23, respectively.

We value IIFL at 2.25 times FY25E book value to arrive at our target price of Rs 775 (unchanged).