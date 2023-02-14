IGL, MGL, Petronet LNG, Castrol India - De-Rating Dominates When Growth Stagnates: Motilal Oswal's Insight

High return on equity, earnings per share growth and strong free cash flow do not necessarily command a high valuation multiple!

Shouldn’t equity investors primarily see ROE? Castrol India Ltd. has reported an average ROE of more than 60% over the last two decades. Similarly, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. has generated an ROE of 28% over the past two decades and Petronet LNG Ltd. has clocked an ROE of 23% since its inception, slightly less than two decades ago.

However, Castrol’s one-year forward price/earning has come down to 18 times during the past five years from ~25 times over the past two decades.

Mahanagar Gas traded at ~16 times since its listing in 2016, falling to ~13 times since the past two-three years. Similarly, Petronet LNG’s one-year forward P/E has reduced to ~11 times in the past two-three years from the long-term historical value of ~13 times.

One would then ask – have they slowed down on their EPS growth or their free cash flows? However, numbers speak otherwise.

Except for five years in the past two decades, including CY20 that was marred by Covid, Castrol has posted an EPS growth of ~19% YoY. Mahanagar Gas, in the past two decades, has delivered an average EPS growth of 23% except for five years, including two in which it was severely impacted by Covid as well as abnormally high gas prices. Similarly, Petronet LNG has reported an EPS decline only in FY10 and FY14,since its inception – these two being highly volatile years for commodities. Otherwise, EPS has averaged 32% YoY growth.